Housefull 5: UP Police Uses Double Climax Twist From Akshay Kumar Starrer To Teach A Lesson In Road Safety: Same Cast, Different Ending

In a first, Housefull 5 makers adopted the unique release strategy of making 2 versions of the film. Cinegoers have the option to choose between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B at the time of booking the tickets. The core difference betwen the films is the last 20 minutes, which leads to different endings. The concept has amused several and is viral on social media. UP Police has also employed the ‘dual ending’ twist in their latest social media campaign.

Housefull 5's double climax inspires UP Police campaign

On June 9, the official account of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police shared a message on road safety on X (formerly Twitter). Giving the message a witty twist, they shared a photo of the same man twice. In the first photo, titled 5A, he could be seen wearing a helmet, and in the other, 5B, his head could be seen covered in bandages. The message along with the post reads, “When the road gives a Housefull of surprises… Book your climax wisely.” The caption accompanying the post added, “Same cast, different ending. When you're out on the road, remember it's your choice how it ends.”



The hard-hitting message is well-timed to leverage from the much-talked-about movie headlined by Akshay Kumar.



What is the difference between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B?