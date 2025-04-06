Hrithik Roshan Gives Shoutout To Laapataa Ladies On His US Tour As Plagiarism Accusations Surround Kiran Rao's Film

Updated April 6th 2025, 21:28 IST
Hrithik Roshan is currently on a USA tour. At an event in Atlanta, the actor was asked to name his favourite movie of all time. While he could take a pick for the question, he gave a shoutout to Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, saying it is a ‘very good film’ he saw recently.
In a now-viral video, host Sophie Choudry asked Hrithik Roshan to name his ‘all-time favourite film'. The War 2 actor immediately replied, ‘That’s impossible.' He then shared that he had seen Laapataa Ladies recently and asked the audience if they knew about the film, leading to a loud cheer.
Appreciating the film further, Hrithik Roshan shared, "Well, that was an exceptional film. I loved it. Insanely good!" His shoutout was met with massive applause from the crowd. The video reached the movie's director Kiran Rao as well. She took to her Instagram stories to reshare the video and tagged Hrithik Roshan, expressing thanks through emojis.
Recently, a social media user discovered that scenes and premise of Laapataa Ladies have been copied from the Arabic film Burqa City. To confirm suspicions, director Fabrice also admitted that several scenes from the Kiran Rao directorial share similarities with his movie released in 2019. In an extensive interview, he expressed disappointment with the makers for sending the unoriginal film as the Oscars 2025 official entry and claimed that he, too, wanted to make a feature film on the subject, which seems impossible now.
Aamir Khan Productions and writer Biplab Goswami reacted to the allegations by claiming that he had registered his script with the title Two Brides in 2014. Previosuly, director Ananth Mahadevan also accused the makers of copying the concept of Laapataa Ladies from his 1999 tele-film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol.
