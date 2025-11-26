'I Loved Delhi, But Now...' Euphoria Frontman Palash Sen Postpones Concert In National Capital After AQI Continues To Rise

One of the most popular Indian bands, Euphoria, was scheduled to perform in the National Capital on December 6. However, the concert has now been postponed due to severe air pollution, leading to rising levels of AQI. The band's frontman, Palash Sen, took to his Instagram account to share the official update about the same and pen a note expressing his concern about the situation.

Palash Sen, who is a native of Delhi, shared the news of the concert's postponement with the note that he is ‘heartbroken’. In his carousel post, the Maeri hitmaker raised pertinent questions regarding why there were no precautionary measures taken to curb the pollution in the first place. He wrote, “The concert in the scheme of things is a very small price to pay. But life? Health? I won't even mention well-being.. that ain't a small issue, my friends!”

He further mentioned that a few years back his wife wanted to go to a foreign country to pursue he higher education, but he refused, stating, “India should retain doctors, Scientists, teachers, engineers, etc.. we are the future.” He added, “Yes, we all have made money & careers, but our nation is gasping for breath.”



Palash also mentioned that it is the general public who should take the blame for the systematic failure. He gave the example of Euphoria bassist, DJ Bhaduri, whose mother is in the ICU battling a ‘serious chest infection'. He added that his own mother is among many others who have given up outdoor exercises.

The singer added that buying more cars and houses has contributed to the country's progress, but also to pollution. Concluding his note, Palash mentioned that he is among the few artists who never left Delhi to settle in Mumbai, “It is my home, my address & my pride.” However, he added, But now I am scared for my health & every Delhiite's health." The singer continued, “I pray to God & to all authorities. Please find a solution or even enforce a law. •Money is nothing if one is not healthy. Please don't force me to leave my home. Meri Dilli.”



Palash Sen shared the note with the caption, “Breathing clean air is a privilege.. Living a healthy life is a luxury. Going out for a walk is a holiday. And playing an outdoor concert in Delhi?.. Maybe just a dream." For the unversed, the band Euphoria was scheduled to perform at DLF Promenade on December 6.