Ibrahim Ali Khan Takes Constant Comparisons With Dad Saif Ali Khan In Stride: Want To Be More Like Him

Ibrahim Ali Khan has reacted to the constant comparisons with his father, Saif Ali Khan. The actor made his debut earlier this year with the movie Nadaaniyan and then featured in the film Sarzameen. However, his performance was widely criticised in both movies. Despite the slow start, Ibrahim has not given up hope and is gearing up for the sports drama, Diler.

A file photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan | Image: Instagram

Amid the preparation for his new roles, Ibrahim has reacted positively to the comparisons with his father, who is an established actor. In conversation with Esquire India, the young actor proudly shared that he takes it as a compliment. He added, “For years, I’ve been told I look just like my father. ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him, you’re just like him, you’re just like him. Oh my god, you’re just like Saif.’ When you’re constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him."

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh | Image: Instagram

He then lavished praises on his father and added, “I think my dad is an amazing actor. What I really like about him is that there were a lot of people who doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet and become the versatile performer he is now.”



Despite the initial failure, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared what keeps him motivated in his career. He added, “I usually always have self-doubt. Whenever I feel unsure, all this (lineage) is a reminder of who’s at home. ‘You’re Saif Ali Khan’s kid. Bebo’s (stepmom Kareena Kapoor) in your family. You should be able to do it. You should be smashing it, man."



Ibrahim is the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram