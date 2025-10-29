Updated 29 October 2025 at 13:37 IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan Takes Constant Comparisons With Dad Saif Ali Khan In Stride: Want To Be More Like Him
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan and was then seen in Sarzameen, is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and former actress Amrita Singh.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ibrahim Ali Khan has reacted to the constant comparisons with his father, Saif Ali Khan. The actor made his debut earlier this year with the movie Nadaaniyan and then featured in the film Sarzameen. However, his performance was widely criticised in both movies. Despite the slow start, Ibrahim has not given up hope and is gearing up for the sports drama, Diler.
Amid the preparation for his new roles, Ibrahim has reacted positively to the comparisons with his father, who is an established actor. In conversation with Esquire India, the young actor proudly shared that he takes it as a compliment. He added, “For years, I’ve been told I look just like my father. ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him, you’re just like him, you’re just like him. Oh my god, you’re just like Saif.’ When you’re constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him."
He then lavished praises on his father and added, “I think my dad is an amazing actor. What I really like about him is that there were a lot of people who doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet and become the versatile performer he is now.”
Despite the initial failure, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared what keeps him motivated in his career. He added, “I usually always have self-doubt. Whenever I feel unsure, all this (lineage) is a reminder of who’s at home. ‘You’re Saif Ali Khan’s kid. Bebo’s (stepmom Kareena Kapoor) in your family. You should be able to do it. You should be smashing it, man."
Ibrahim's next also features Sreeleela and is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2026.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 13:37 IST