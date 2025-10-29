Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Nick Jonas And Malti Marie, Barfi Co-star Ileana D'Cruz Lauds Her 'Wifey Move'

Priyanka Chopra often shares photos and videos of her family members on her social media. On October 29, the actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from Nick Jonas's Orlando concert, where he performed with his brothers Joe and Kevin as a part of the Jonas Brothers band. Priyanka's photo haul featured several adorable clicks from the concert and backstage. The actress also included candid moments of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, it was a video in the carousel post that caught the attention of Priyanka's Barfi co-star, Ileana D'Cruz.

What did Ileana D'Cruz comment on Priyanka Chopra's photos?

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the post, her fans, followers and friends took to the comment section to shower love on her family. In her post, the actres included a zoomed-in video of Nick Jonas while he performs on stage. The brief clip caught the attention of social media users, and several commented on the same. Actress Ileana D'Cruz wrote, “@priyankachopra The zoom in - such a wifey move lol 😂 👏🏼”



A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Sharing the carousel post, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “On tour with daddy is always a good time 🧿🥰." In the photos, she could be seen dressed as her husband, donning an oversized sweatshirt teamed with a white top, blue denim and a bandana. She also shared photos from backstage with her mother-in-law and Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle.



Priyanka Chopra included a PDA moment with Nick Jonas in her photo dump | Image: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Nick Jonas could be seen hugging the actress from behind while the duo pose cosily for a mirror selfie. In another candid click, their daughter Malti was seen giving a high-five to a young fan who held a placard that read “first show ever.” Priyanka also included a video of holding Malti back while she was trying to climb up the stage to reach her father. In another brief clip, the Fashion actress was seen carrying a balloon arrangement on her daugther's insistence.



