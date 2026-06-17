ICYMI: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol Recreate Iconic Game Of Thrones Moment In Alpha Trailer

The seventh entry in the hit YRF Spyverse - Alpha - is all set to release on July 3. The action-packed drama, billed as an "origin story", is directed by Shiv Rawail, and after the underwhelming commercial performance of the last two franchise entries - War 2 and Tiger 3 - hopes are pinned on Alpha to resurrect the fortunes of the movie series.

The over two-minute-long trailer begins with Alia Bhatt's voiceover as Sita setting up a conflict between her and Bobby Deol's character. The Animal star, another new entry in the Spyverse, plays a ruthless mentor at a training programme. Anil Kapoor and Sharvari's characters are also introduced. However, their respective arcs seem to be purposely kept under wraps in the trailer. It is evident that Sita is locked in a bid to stop Bobby's mysterious villain at any cost. Hrithik Roshan also makes a cameo appearance in the Alpha trailer as Agent Kabir, making the trailer even more exciting.

Also read: Kiara Is Bewitching In Black As She Returns To Ramp Post Motherhood

Advertisement

The Alpha trailer is cut well and the action set pieces work in setting the tone for another promising YRF Spyverse outing. Incidentally, before the trailer winds up, there is a scene that is a direct nod to an iconic moment in the HBO series Game Of Thrones. In the final season of the insanely popular show, adapted from George RR Martin's The Song Of Ice And Fire, the stakes peak as The Night King and his army of white walkers are locked in a battle against the living. In the climax moment of the big fight, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) attempts to sneak up on The Night King to kill him with a knife carved out of dragonglass. However, The Night King gets a sniff of Arya's move and before she is about to stab him from behind, he turns back and catches hold of her by her throat, mid-air.

This exact moment is recreated in the Alpha trailer. Alia as Sita sneaks in on Bobby's ruthless villain but gets caught mid-air. Fans couldn't help but point out this detail in the upcoming movie's trailer and the evident GoT nod.