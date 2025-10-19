Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy on Choti Diwali: Arms Full, Our Hearts Are Fuller

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have embraced parenthood for the first time. The actor-politician duo were blessed with a baby boy today, November 19. The auspicious day coincides with the Choti Diwali celebration. Confirming the news, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared an adorable post on Instagram.

In the post, the couple shared a note which read, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything…with gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav." They shared the post with a simple evil eye emoticon in the caption.



As soon as they shared the post, fans, followers and friends of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Actresses Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Elnaaz Norouzi, singer Harleen Sethi, and Monalisa sent in best wishes to the new parents.



The confirmation from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha comes after it was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital in the National Capital today morning. For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra moved to Delhi after her wedding to the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The duo now lives in Delhi, and the actress often shares snaps of her residence in the city.



When Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha announced their first pregnancy

On August 25, Parineeti announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of a cake that read "1+1=3," followed by a tiny baby’s feet. She also added a short clip of the couple walking hand in hand. The actress shared the post with the caption, “Our little universe... on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” Soon after the Ishaqzaade actress made the announcement, fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.