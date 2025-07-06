Internet Takes On Aamir Khan's No OTT Policy, Sitaare Zameen Par Full Movie Leaked On Instagram

Sitaare Zameen Par hit the big screens on July 10 and received a massively positive response. Headlined by Aamir Khan, the movie will not stream on OTT, as confirmed by the actor himself. Seemingly irked by this one-of-a-kind policy, an Instagram user has uploaded the entire movie on Instagram via reels.

Sitaare Zameen Par falls prey to big piracy

An Instagram user is seemingly using their account to share scenes from Sitaare Zameen Par. In a series of reels, the user has already posted 43 reels showing the movie. The bio of the account also reads, "SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR full movie", indicating that it is made exclusively to share the movie. The Instagram profile has 167 followers and has made 47 posts, of which 43 feature scenes of Sitaare Zameen Par.



The motive behind uploading the scenes remains unclear, and it is also uncertain whether the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par are aware of the major piracy act. It must be noted that movie piracy is a violation of copyright law and is punishable under the Copyright Act, of 1957, and the Information Technology Act, of 2000. Legal consequences might be applicable for unauthorised recording, exhibition, or distribution of films, including online streaming and downloads of the movie.



Aamir Khan's no OTT release promise triggers piracy?