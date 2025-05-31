IPL Gets Bigger! Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr NTR Promos From War 2 To Air During The Final: Report

IPL 2025 final and War 2 release are some of the most anticiapted events of the year. As per reports, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has struck a deal to broadcast special promos of the film during the IPL final scheduled to be held on June 3. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie will hit the big screens on August 14, and the makers unveiled the teaser of the same on May 20.

War 2 promos to be aired with IPL final

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, YRF has secured prime advertising slots during the IPL final. As a part of the marketing campaign of the film, a dynamic Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan promo will run on air during the anticipated cricket match. As per the publication, the promos will air during the innings and over breaks.



The move is strategic to create a buzz for the film across demographics. The insider in the know has told the publication that the more intense and dynamic portions of War 2 will be released by the makers closer to the trailer launch. War 2 is said to be the most expensive production of Yash Raj Films.



Sources have also informed that the production house has set aside a massive budget exclusively for marketing. It is also being reported that the film's team is way ahead of its schedule, and the teaser of the movie was ready a month before the release was actually planned.