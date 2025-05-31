Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Pens A Note On 'Ethics' After Predicting PKBS Vs RCB In IPL 2025 Finals

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's romance became the talk of the town in the latest IPL season. The cricketer is a leg spin bowler for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). 2 matches before the much-anticipated finals, RJ Mahvash's latest post on Instagram grabbed eyeballs. On May 30, she took to her account to share a series of photos from the stands and in the caption, predicted the outcome of the upcoming Eliminator match.



RJ Mahvash turns off the comment section on recent Instagram post

On her latest Instagram post, RJ Mahvash shared photos from the stadium, upholding the flag of PBKS. She wrote in the caption, “Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga!” Her prediction was dubbed as ‘bold’ by netizens as the Punjab Kings are yet to play the Eliminator match with the Mumbai Indians. Supporters of the Mumbai Indians criticised Mahvash for snubbing the team before the deciding match. To avoid any further mudslinging on social media, she turned off the comment section.



Also Read: Lal Salaam OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Long-delayed Rajini's Film

Following this, Mahvash took to Instagram stories to pen a cryptic note. Without any context, she shared a selfie and wrote in the caption, "What's important is that 'YOU KNOW' you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it." The post is now going viral on social media.

A screengrab of RJ Mahvash's post | Image: Instagram

When RJ Mahvash spoke about trolls affecting her life

RJ Mahvash received a massive backlash on social media following Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. Social media users alleged that she is the reason behind the couple's split. Talking to Free Press Journal, Mahvash clarified, “I was unable to process because some of them were not even true.” She added, “I just wanted to go back and live like a normal girl and be hidden in some mountains, selling Maggie. But I didn't want the attention. So, trolls take a toll on me.”



Also Read: Khaleja: Mahesh Babu's Fan Causes Chaos, Brings Snake To Theatre