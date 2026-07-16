The Odyssey Early Reviews: 'Woke' Christopher Nolan Movie Turns Out To Be A Huge Disappointment, Leaks Confirm Fans' Fears

The Odyssey Early Reviews: Christopher Nolan has upped the ante in his acclaimed filmography with The Odyssey. The Oscar winning director has not only shot the movie fully on IMAX, becoming the first filmmaker ever to do so, the cast and crew have shot majorly on real locations to make the viewing experience even more immersive. The hype surrounding the film is enormous, and in India, the ticket prices have been hiked substantially, given the huge demand.

The Odyssey has released internationally in various locations, and clips from the screenings are being leaked online. They show the much-discussed character played by Elliot Page. Till now, rumours had suggested that Page plays Achilles, termed the "greatest warrior of Greek mythology". Many argued that Page's physique didn't look like that of a warrior in the movie scenes. The team kept the character he essays in The Odyssey under wraps, but as the film released, the role was revealed to be of Sinon, who is called “the greatest soldier I’ve ever known” in the narrative. Fans criticised Page's scenes in The Odyssey as he appears to be "skinny" and "laughable".

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: X

Also read: The Odyssey Sells Half The Number Of Tickets As Oppenheimer In India

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Other criticism was of the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. Watchers mentioned how Nyong'o doesn't justify the "beauty" Helen was known for in Homer's descriptions. Nolan had earlier dismissed his casting choices, dubbed "woke" by many, as "irrelevant".

A review of The Odyssey read, "Every clip I see from The Odyssey gets worse and worse. Are we sure this is Christopher Nolan’s highest rated film (sic)." Another wrote, "Christoper Nolan destroyed the Odyssey (sic)."

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