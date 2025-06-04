Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal Congratulate RCB And Virat Kohli For First IPL Win In 18 Years

Royal Challengers Bangalore's historic win at the IPL has not just floored fans, but also celebrities. Several actors from Bollywood and the regional film industry took to their social media accounts to pen congratulatory notes for the winning team. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn and several other actors made a special note of Virat Kohli, who has waited 18 years for his first IPL win.

‘This feels personal’: Celebrities write endearing notes for Royal Challengers Bangalore after IPL win

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Virat Kohli fans thanking him for ‘making cricket exciting again’. She mentioned the cricketer in her story and added folded hand emojis in the caption. Ananya Panday reshared the winning moment of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ajay Devgn also shared a photo of the team to congratulate them and Virat Kohli.



Ajay Devgn, Samantha, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday share stories for RCB | Image: Instagram

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and wrote, “This is everything”. He made a special mention of Kohli and wrote, “One club player”. Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal also shared photos of Virat Kohli and mentioned that he deserved to win this.



Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Vicky Kaushal's post for Virat Kohli | Image: X, Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also took to their social media accounts to share motivational notes for RCB and congratulate them on winning the cup. Sonu Sood and Allu Arjun also celebrated the victory of RCB.

A screengrab of posts shared by Sonu Sood and Allu Arjun | Image: X

Virat Kohli pens a note for Phil Salt after historic IPL win, one father to another

On June 3, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories to share a photo with standout RCB performer, Phil Salt. The two players could be seen holding the IPL trophy as they posed for the shutterbugs. However, it was Virat Kohli's caption that caught the attention of social media users. The cricketer wrote in the caption, “Well done partner. Now go back to the real stuff and get ready to change diapers”.



