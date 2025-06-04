Republic World
Updated 4 June 2025 at 10:24 IST

Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal Congratulate RCB And Virat Kohli For First IPL Win In 18 Years

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn, among others, took to their social media accounts to pen a note of appreciation for RCB and Virat Kohli for the iconic IPL win.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Celebs congratulate RCB on IPL victory
Royal Challengers Bangalore's historic win at the IPL has not just floored fans, but also celebrities. Several actors from Bollywood and the regional film industry took to their social media accounts to pen congratulatory notes for the winning team. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn and several other actors made a special note of Virat Kohli, who has waited 18 years for his first IPL win.

‘This feels personal’: Celebrities write endearing notes for Royal Challengers Bangalore after IPL win 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Virat Kohli fans thanking him for ‘making cricket exciting again’. She mentioned the cricketer in her story and added folded hand emojis in the caption. Ananya Panday reshared the winning moment of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ajay Devgn also shared a photo of the team to congratulate them and Virat Kohli.

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and wrote, “This is everything”. He made a special mention of Kohli and wrote, “One club player”. Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal also shared photos of Virat Kohli and mentioned that he deserved to win this.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also took to their social media accounts to share motivational notes for RCB and congratulate them on winning the cup. Sonu Sood and Allu Arjun also celebrated the victory of RCB.

Virat Kohli pens a note for Phil Salt after historic IPL win, one father to another

 On June 3, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories to share a photo with standout RCB performer, Phil Salt. The two players could be seen holding the IPL trophy as they posed for the shutterbugs. However, it was Virat Kohli's caption that caught the attention of social media users. The cricketer wrote in the caption, “Well done partner. Now go back to the real stuff and get ready to change diapers”.

Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma in 2017 in a dreamy ceremony. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Vamiks, in 2021. They became parents to a son, Akaay, in 2024. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have relocated to London to live a life away from the public eye. 

