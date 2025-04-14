Nisha Rawal Claps Back At Trolls For Nasty And Insensitive Comments On Video With Her Son: Sharam Aani Chahiye Un Logon Ko

Television actress Nisha Rawal had long back grabbed headlines for her much publicised domestic dispute. Recently, Nisha had strongly condemned the trolls over a viral video featuring her 7-year old son Kavish.

Nisha Rawal slams trolls over viral clip, netizens react

Instagram user Instant Bollywood shared a video in which the actress was asked about the viral video and she angrily replied, “Sharam aani chahiye un logon ko jo ek maa-bete ke relationship ko uss nazariye se dekhte hain. Yeh khot unke mann mein hai, so no more comments on that. Uss baare mein kya hi bol sakte hai?”.

However, her comment on this situation has left internet divided. One user wrote, “Bache to bache hote hai yr..... Beta hai wo uska.. Wo konsa 30 saal ka ho gya jo ese keh rhe hai log use”. Another user wrote, “Haan tu sahi he baaki sab galat hain ...khush!!”. “Bachhe ko educate b toh karenge.. Ya sirf logo ko dosh denge”, wrote the third user. Another user wrote, “Have some shame and teach your son how to behave in public, he is not a toddler and will behave same in school with other girls also”. The video, shared on the internet in March 2025, showed Kavish touching his mother, Nisha's chest, as they posed for the cameras at.an event in Mumbai. In the clip, Kavish was seen touching and attempting to bite his mother, which sparked controversy online.

All about Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal gained recognition after she featured in the TV show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki (2011-2012). Before acting, she has been part of several renowned brands and also featured in music videos too. She also been part of other shows including Nach Baliye 5, Shaadi Mubarak, Kesar and Aane Wale Pal among others.

File photo of Nisha Rawal | Source: IMDb