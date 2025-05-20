Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut Becomes Extra Special! Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Sister Khushi Kapoor Join Actress For Homebound Premiere

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress jetted off to the French Riviera on May 19. She will walk the red carpet at the event for the premiere of her film Homebound. Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa will also mark their presence at the event. Ahead of the screening, Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor joined the actress at Cannes.

Khushi Kapoor, Orry and Shikhar Pahariya touch down at Cannes

On May 19, photos of Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Orry from the Cannes Film Festival surfaced online. The trio posed with a filmmaker on the French Riviera. While Janhvi Kapoor did not feature in the photo, it seems like the group has landed in the South of France for the premiere of her film Homebound.



In the photos, Khushi Kapoor donned a casual white crop top teamed with tight black jeggings and a matching crop jacket. She looked chic by accessorising the look with a statement necklace and sunglasses. Shikhar Pahariya, on the other hand, looked smart in an olive shirt teamed with a white bottom. He teamed the look with a beret. However, it was a sling on his hand that caught the attention of social media users. Photos of the group from the French Riviera are now doing the rounds on social media.



Ishaan Khatter arrives at Cannes

Before the group, Ishaan Khatter, who is basking in the success of his recent release, The Royals, arrived at the French Riviera on May 18. The actor took to his Instagram account to share photos from France. In the carousel post, the actor could be seen in an all-white outfit taking a stroll down the Cannes town. He shared the photos with the caption, “Bonjour festival de Cannes”.