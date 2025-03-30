Nepotism Reaches The Ramp: Janhvi Kapoor's Lakme Fashion Week Showstopping Moment Draws Comparisons With 'Real Models'

Janhvi Kapoor has been under the limelight all her life for being the daughter of Bollywood star Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The attention increased tenfold ever since she made her film debut in 2018. The actress recently turned showstopper for fashion designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week. However, netizens are criticising her walk ever since videos of her ramp walk surfaced online.

Janhvi Kapoor’s videos of ramp walk goes viral, netizens react

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp flaunting the design made by Rahul Mishra couture. She looked stunning in a shimmery black off shoulder body gown with a thigh-high split. She paired her outfit with stilettos. However, with her bold look and her expression during her ramp walk has sparked criticism and brutally trolled for her walk.

One user wrote, “Janhvi I love you but this no no thanks the second lady she's better than you”. Another user wrote, “Inki acting ki tarah, ink walk bhi over acting kar rahi hai”. “Why actresses are doing the job of model. They deserve credit. Models ko nahi yeh kaam karne do”, wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, “Lol, she’s walking with thumkas one needs grace and pose to walk. What she’s doing her, so misfit”.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week | Source: Varinder

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor has two projects in the pipeline, ie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan in lead role. Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, the film is set to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Source: IMDb