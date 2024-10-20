sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Published 13:08 IST, October 20th 2024

Jigra Box Office Debacle: Director Vasan Bala Deactivates X Account After Alia Bhatt Starrer Tanks

Jigra Box Office Debacle: Following the several controversies surrounding the Alia Bhatt starrer, Vasan Bala seems to have deactivated his X account.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jigra director Vasan Bala with Alia Bhatt | Image: Varinder Chawla
