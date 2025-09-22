Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar Takes A Sly Dig At Corporate Bookings As His Courtroom Drama Surpasses ₹50 Crore In 3 Days, Says 'Nothing Matters...'

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has been performing well at the box office, thanks to positive word of mouth. The film that faced a low opening concluded its opening weekend by surpassing the ₹50 crore mark at the box office in India. Seeing this, Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, took to his social media handle to take a sly dig at those who alleged the makers of corporate booking, false reporting of numbers, and paid reviews. Akshay was quick to acknowledge and thank his fans for making his movie a success.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Shibasish Sarkar's cryptic post

Taking to his X handle, Shibasish Sarkar wrote, "It's a clean hit. No buying of tickets, no false reporting of nos, no buying of reviews...no unfair practices...a pure audience love. Congratulations to @akshaykumar #Viacom #SubhashKapoor @ArshadWarsi...and all talents and technicians!" On noticing, Akshay re-shared the post on his X handle and wrote, "Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us."

The film opened to positive reviews but earned only ₹12.5 crore at the box office. However, on the second day, the film witnessed a 60 per cent hike in the collection and minted ₹20 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹53.5 crore. However, the real test is Monday, which will decide the earnings for the whole week.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4