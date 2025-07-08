Kajol Shows Alia Bhatt Who Is 'Maa' At Box Office As Her Film Surpasses Jigra In Just 11 Days

Kajol's latest release, Maa, hit screens on June 27. The movie is a part of the Shaitaan universe created by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa received mostly positive reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. The film has also performed well at the box office despite releasing in a clash with Hollywood's F1 and Aamir Khan's holdover Sitaare Zameen Par.

How much did Maa collect at the box office?

Maa opened to a decent ₹4.65 crore at the domestic box office. In the first weekend of release, the Kajol starrer amassed a total of ₹17.65 crore. The movie wrapped the first week of release with ₹26.5 crore in India. Maa has maintained a steady performance at the box office in the second week as well.



On the second weekend of release, the Kajol headliner minted over ₹5 crore. As per Sacnilk, Maa has amassed a total of ₹32.3 crore at the box office. The movie will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.



Maa surpasses Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the most bankable Bollywood actresses. At a young age, she was featured in some blockbuster films. However, her last release, Jigra (2024), was not a successful venture at the box office. Also starring Vedang Raina, the movie opened to a mixed response. In the 4-week run, Jigra amassed a total of ₹31.98 crore.

