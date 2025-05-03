Kareena Kapoor Reveals Steven Spielberg 'Loves' 3 Idiots, Throwback To When The Director Compared Aamir Khan To James Cameron

Kareena Kapoor participated in a panel discussion, Cinema: The Soft Power, held on May 2 as a part of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Speaking in the session, the actress recalled meeting celebrated Hollywood director Steven Spielberg while on vacation outside India. She narrated the story of how the Oscar-winning filmmaker recognised her from her 2009 film 3 Idiots, which also featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan.

'Steven Spielberg watched 3 Idiots and loved it', says Kareena Kapoor at WAVES 2025

Remembering the incident, Kareena Kapoor shared, "Even Steven Spielberg is watching our Hindi movies today... I was travelling somewhere and at a restaurant, and Steve Spielberg was also there. This was many moons ago, 3 Idiots had just been released. And he came up to me and asked, 'Are you the same girl who is in that famous Indian film where three students study together?' I said yes, 'I am the same girl.'



Kareena added, “He told me that he loved the film. I don't have to act in an English film for him to see me. He watched 3 Idiots, so that is our moment in Indian cinema.” This is not the first time the Schindler's List director has spoken about his fondness for the Rajkummar Hirani film.

When Steven Spielberg introduced Aamir Khan as ‘James Cameron of India'

Around 2014-2015, Aamir Khan had a meeting with Tom Hanks and Spielberg in order to acquire the rights to their movie Forrest Gump, which he later remade as Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. When the Taare Zameen Par actor landed on the set of Bridge of Spies, Spielberg recognised him in a heartbeat.



