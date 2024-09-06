Published 23:09 IST, September 6th 2024

Kareena Kapoor Shares Behind-the-scene Photos From The Buckingham Murders Sets Ahead Of Release

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared three photographs from the sets of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.