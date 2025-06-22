Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Pay Last Respects To Sunjay Kapur At Prayer Meet

Updated 22 June 2025 at 18:31 IST
Sunjay Kapur's family held a prayer meet for him in the National Capital on June 22. Karisma Kapoor, along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, arrived in New Delhi to attend the prayer meet. They were accompanied by the actress' younger sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
Videos shared by paparazzi showed Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetting off from Mumbai to New Delhi on the morning of June 22. The actors were spotted in the lobby of the Taj Hotel hours later. Sunjay Kapur's family organised his prayer meet at the hotel.
In the clip, Karisma and her children could be seen entering the hall of the prayer meet, followed by Kareena and Saif. The actors could be seen greeting the hotel staff politely on their arrival. The family had issued the official statement of the prayer meet, which was undersigned by his current wife, Priya Kapur and also by his children with Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.
Sunjay Kapur's last rites were held on Thursday, June 19, at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. Karisma, her children, along with Kareena and Saif, attended the funeral too. In a video from the funeral, Kiaan could be seen getting visibly emotional seeing the mortal remains of his father. His mother, along with other family members, consoled him.
Sunjay Kapur's untimely demise came as a shock to his friends and family. The businessman breathed his last during a polo match in England on June 12. As per media reports, he succumbed to a heart attack while playing the match. Some other reports also claimed that Sanjay, 53, was involved in a freak accident that involved a bee sting, which caused his death. The official confirmation about the cause of his death remains unknown.
