Sanjay Kapur's Funeral: Karisma Kapooor, Kids Along With Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Jet Off To Delhi

Karisma Kapoor, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted jetting off from Mumbai. The actors flew to the National Capital to attend the funeral of Karisma's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur. The businessman was married to the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress from 2003 to 2016. The couple is parents to two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13).

Sanjay Kapur's funeral to be held in New Delhi on June 19

Sanjay Kapur breathed his last during a polo match in England on June 12. As per media reports, he succumbed to a heart attack while playing the match. Some other reports also claimed that Sanjay, 53, was involved in a freak accident that involved a bee sting, which caused his death. The official confirmation about the cause of his death remains unknown.



Days after his death, his mortal remains were flown down to New Delhi, where his family resides. As per reports, his funeral will take place on Thursday, June 19, at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. Following the last rites, Sanjay's family will also host a prayer meet for him on June 22.



As per a press note shared by his family, the prayer meet will take place between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note has been signed by his current wife, Priya Kapur and also by his children with Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.

DYK Karisma Kapoor was Sanjay Kapur's second wife