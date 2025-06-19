Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 19 June 2025 at 11:18 IST

Sanjay Kapur's Funeral: Karisma Kapooor, Kids Along With Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Jet Off To Delhi

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, breathed his last on June 12 during a polo match in England. His children, along with the actress and her family members, jetted off to Delhi to attend his prayer meet and funeral.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head out for Sanjay Kapur's funeral
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head out for Sanjay Kapur's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted jetting off from Mumbai. The actors flew to the National Capital to attend the funeral of Karisma's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur. The businessman was married to the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress from 2003 to 2016. The couple is parents to two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13).

Sanjay Kapur's funeral to be held in New Delhi on June 19

Sanjay Kapur breathed his last during a polo match in England on June 12. As per media reports, he succumbed to a heart attack while playing the match. Some other reports also claimed that Sanjay, 53, was involved in a freak accident that involved a bee sting, which caused his death. The official confirmation about the cause of his death remains unknown.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Controversial Life: A ₹10,300 Crore Empire, 4 Children, 3 High-Profile Marriages, Abuse Allegations, And Shocking Death

Days after his death, his mortal remains were flown down to New Delhi, where his family resides. As per reports, his funeral will take place on Thursday, June 19, at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. Following the last rites, Sanjay's family will also host a prayer meet for him on June 22.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Death While Playing Polo Is Beyond Shocking

As per a press note shared by his family, the prayer meet will take place between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note has been signed by his current wife, Priya Kapur and also by his children with Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.

DYK Karisma Kapoor was Sanjay Kapur's second wife

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Visit Karisma Kapoor After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Demise 

Sanjay Kapur was first married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996. The couple separated after four years. He then tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple went through a messy and very public divorce in 2014, which was finalised in 2016. After divorcing Karisma, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple are parents to a son, Azarias. 

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 19 June 2025 at 11:18 IST