Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Rooh Baba Avtar Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot In Kolkata | PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third instalment in the series, the film is slated to release on Diwali 2024. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Several photos of the actor dressed in his character Rooh Baba are now doing rounds on social media.

Kartik Aaryan shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata

On April 9 several photos of Kartik Aaryan dressed as his character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa are doing rounds on social media. The actor was spotted at Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge riding a bike. He was seen dressed as Rooh Baba in the photos.

Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image: PTI

Kartik Aaryan essayed on the role of an occulist Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaliyaa 2, released in 2022. The actor will reprise his role in the third part of the film. In the photos, Kartik could be seen dressed in his staple all-black outfit while shooting. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the actor riding a bike that carried his character’s name- ‘Rooh Baba’ on the number plate. The pictures are doing rounds on social media piquing audience interest in the movie.

Anees Bazmee reaches a graveyard in Kolkata for shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Previously, filmmaker Anees Bazmee was spotted at a graveyard in Kolkata. Despite suffering from a leg injury, the director’s recce for shoot location landed him in a spooky spot. Photos from the location, show the filmmaker sporting a leg cast and walking with the help of a stick as he manoeuvres his way inside the graveyard. As per reports, the upcoming shoot is set to traverse the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, promising a visual treat for audiences across the nation. With plot details shrouded in mystery, the Kolkata shoot adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film.

Anees Bazmee in Kolkata graveyard | Image: X

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most successful horror franchises in the industry. The Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-led first film, released in 2007, garnered a massive critical and commercial response. The second part, led by Kartik and Kiara Advani, also became a blockbuster hit and was credited with the revival of Bollywood post-pandemic. The third part will feature Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan from the previous parts and a new entrant Triptii Dimri.