Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Undergoes Re-scripting Due To Saiyaara? Anurag Basu Makes Big Statement

Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has witnessed an unprecedented success at the box office. Centred around a love story between a rockstar and a writer, social media users alleged that the film bears similarities with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming release, which some refer to as Aashiqui 3. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is scheduled to hit screens on Diwali this year. However, this seems unlikely as parts of the film are still being shot. Amid this, some publications claimed that the untitled movie has to be massively re-shot with plot changes since the story was similar to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. In a new interview, the director Anurag Basu has quashed all rumours.

Saiyaara does not impact the filming of Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's untitled film, confirms director Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu, who is basking in the success of Metro In Dino, has quashed all rumours regarding his upcoming film. Speaking about the only similarity between his film and Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara, the filmmaker told Mid-day, “The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey.” As per reports, the Kartik Aaryan headliner would have also dealt with the female lead getting diagnosed with a neurological problem, like Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.



However, Basu shared that he was in the know of the Saiyaara plot from the very beginning and added, “In my film, the girl doesn’t have dementia or any [other condition]. We are not rewriting or re-shooting. I knew beforehand that the girl had Alzheimer’s in Saiyaara. So, why would I write the same [plot point] in mine?”



Anurag Basu confirms Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film is postponed

