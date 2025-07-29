Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Undergoes Re-scripting Due To Saiyaara? Anurag Basu Makes Big Statement

Updated 29 July 2025 at 11:36 IST
Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has witnessed an unprecedented success at the box office. Centred around a love story between a rockstar and a writer, social media users alleged that the film bears similarities with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming release, which some refer to as Aashiqui 3. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is scheduled to hit screens on Diwali this year. However, this seems unlikely as parts of the film are still being shot. Amid this, some publications claimed that the untitled movie has to be massively re-shot with plot changes since the story was similar to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. In a new interview, the director Anurag Basu has quashed all rumours.
Anurag Basu, who is basking in the success of Metro In Dino, has quashed all rumours regarding his upcoming film. Speaking about the only similarity between his film and Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara, the filmmaker told Mid-day, “The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey.” As per reports, the Kartik Aaryan headliner would have also dealt with the female lead getting diagnosed with a neurological problem, like Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.
However, Basu shared that he was in the know of the Saiyaara plot from the very beginning and added, “In my film, the girl doesn’t have dementia or any [other condition]. We are not rewriting or re-shooting. I knew beforehand that the girl had Alzheimer’s in Saiyaara. So, why would I write the same [plot point] in mine?”
Despite significant buzz around the film, no information about the Kartik Aaryan starrer has been shared by the makers, until now. In the same conversation, the director confirmed deferring the film's release to 2026 and added, “We have shot about 40 per cent of the film. In August and September, we plan to shoot another schedule in which Kartik will have a clean-shaven look. He is currently shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, in which he has a specific look. The continuity is the problem. He needs to complete that film; after that, by the month-end, we will lock the next schedule.” Several clips from the film shoot of Anurag Basu's directorial landed on social media earlier.
