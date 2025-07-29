Saiyaara Vs Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday Starrer Mints More Than Double The Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Film On Second Monday

Saiyaara Vs Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: The Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday starrer has sprung a surprise with its earnings. The musical romance, directed by Mohit Suri, has been breaking records every day. Even on the second Monday of release, Saiyaara has held steady at the box office. The Gen-Z film has also surpassed the collection of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Saiyaara holds steady at the box office on the second Monday

Saiyaara opened to a decent ₹21.5 crore and registered a positive day-on-day growth after that. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer wrapped up the first week of release with ₹172.75 crore in collection. Since there were no new Bollywood releases on Friday, the movie continued a fair run in the second week as well.



Saiyaara registered a phenomenal collection at the ticketing counters on the second weekend of the theatrical run. In the second weekend, the Ahaan Panday starrer collected ₹74.5 crore. However, the collections of the movie plummeted on the second Monday. Saiyaara minted its lowest single-day biz, ₹9.50 crore on the second Monday of release.



Saiyaara surpasses collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is another one of the pivotal romance films post-pandemic. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the romance drama hit screens on July 28, 2023. Despite the stellar collections, Saiyaara collections have overtaken the earnings of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



