Kartik Aaryan To Play Double Role For The First Time In Upcoming Comedy Film Nagzilla? Here's What We Know

Kartik Aaryan is on roll! After creating record at box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024, the actor is jam-packed with Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated untitled project, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In the latest report, Kartik has been approached for another film titled Nagzilla.
According to an exclusive report in Bollywood Hungama, Nagzilla will feature Kartik Aaryan in a double role. Sources say, the story is all about a hilarious take on the human v/s snake conflict, and the biggest twist stems from the USP of Kartik Aaryan in a double role. The characters will be on the edge of being a hero and villain, but with comical twist.
As per the source, the film is being developed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamb with producer Mahaveer Jain. The team will reportedly begin shooting from September once Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri is wrapped up. Nagzilla will go on floors in September and will be released in the second half of 2026.
Kartik and Sreeleela will be romancing in Anurag Basu's next directorial which is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2025. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is set in a musical universe. The first look of the movie was released on February 15. The music will be composed by Pritam, while one of the songs is crooned by Vishal Mishra.
Kartik's new film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri , a romantic comedy, has also been announced. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed the actor's 2023 hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. It will release in 2026. The leading lady of the movie has not been announced yet but many are linking Sharvari of Munjya fame to the project. The actress will also be seen in Alpha, opposite Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt. Kartik had a successful 2024 with both his movies, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earning positive reviews from the audience.
