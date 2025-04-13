sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 13th 2025, 15:59 IST

Kartik Aaryan To Play Double Role For The First Time In Upcoming Comedy Film Nagzilla? Here's What We Know

Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and untitled film with Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan will reportedly be seen in double role in comedy film Nagzilla.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Follow: Google News Icon
File photo of Kartik Aaryan
File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is on roll! After creating record at box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024, the actor is jam-packed with Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated untitled project, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In the latest report, Kartik has been approached for another film titled Nagzilla.

Nagzilla: Role of Kartik Aaryan to film’s plot, details revealed

According to an exclusive report in Bollywood Hungama, Nagzilla will feature Kartik Aaryan in a double role. Sources say, the story is all about a hilarious take on the human v/s snake conflict, and the biggest twist stems from the USP of Kartik Aaryan in a double role. The characters will be on the edge of being a hero and villain, but with comical twist.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Hits Back At Trolls Amid Botched Surgery And Forehead Botox Allegations: Dekhti Hi Nahi...

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Source: Instagram

As per the source, the film is being developed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamb with producer Mahaveer Jain. The team will reportedly begin shooting from September once Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri is wrapped up. Nagzilla will go on floors in September and will be released in the second half of 2026.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Screams At Paps, Misbehaves To Clear The Way For Sikandar Actor | Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

Kartik and Sreeleela will be romancing in Anurag Basu's next directorial which is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2025.  Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is set in a musical universe. The first look of the movie was released on February 15. The music will be composed by Pritam, while one of the songs is crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Kartik's new film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri , a romantic comedy, has also been announced. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed the actor's 2023 hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. It will release in 2026. The leading lady of the movie has not been announced yet but many are linking Sharvari of Munjya fame to the project. The actress will also be seen in Alpha, opposite Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt.  Kartik had a successful 2024 with both his movies, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earning positive reviews from the audience. 

Also Read: Who Is Shriram Natarajan? Tamil Actor Who Has Courted Controversy Over Sharing Explicit Content On Social Media

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 13th 2025, 15:59 IST