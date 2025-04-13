Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Screams At Paps, Misbehaves To Clear The Way For Sikandar Actor | Watch

Salman Khan’s latest release Sikandar has miserably failed at box office. Known for delivery blockbusters, this time the actor has disappointed his fans with this action-drama. Salman was recently spotted coming out of airport with his security, but a video of his bodyguard Shera’s aggressive encounter with paps has now gone viral on social media.

Viral clip of Salman Khan’s bodyguard being rude to paps

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard Shera was seen being aggressive with paps when they were trying to click pictures of the actor. However, many netizens had mixed reaction to this and slammed the actor for showing attitude. One user wrote, “Itni bakwas movies banane ke baad bhi iitna attitude”. Another user wrote, “Sikandar ke wajah se lag hai Shera ki salary kam ho gayi hai”. “Tum logo ne salman ki cap wali viral kar di thi na jisme wo kaafi buddha lag raha hai isliye ab photo video nahi lene de rahe”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Abhi movie piti hai ! Thoda to pretend karna to padega bhai ko”.

A video of Salman Khan last month in Mumbai sparked online debate among netizens. With his new look, netizens were concerned about his health and a user wrote,”Buddha ho gaya hai”. Another user wrote,”So sad to see our childhood hero getting old”.

Box office performance of Sikandar

According to report of Sacnilk, on fourteenth day, Sikandar has minted ₹0.40 crore and the total collection now stands at ₹104.50 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Hyderabad (27.67%), followed by Bengaluru (25.50%) and Mumbai (14.50%).