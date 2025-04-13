Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Screams At Paps, Misbehaves To Clear The Way For Sikandar Actor | Watch

Updated April 13th 2025, 13:54 IST
Salman Khan’s latest release Sikandar has miserably failed at box office. Known for delivery blockbusters, this time the actor has disappointed his fans with this action-drama. Salman was recently spotted coming out of airport with his security, but a video of his bodyguard Shera’s aggressive encounter with paps has now gone viral on social media.
Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard Shera was seen being aggressive with paps when they were trying to click pictures of the actor. However, many netizens had mixed reaction to this and slammed the actor for showing attitude. One user wrote, “Itni bakwas movies banane ke baad bhi iitna attitude”. Another user wrote, “Sikandar ke wajah se lag hai Shera ki salary kam ho gayi hai”. “Tum logo ne salman ki cap wali viral kar di thi na jisme wo kaafi buddha lag raha hai isliye ab photo video nahi lene de rahe”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Abhi movie piti hai ! Thoda to pretend karna to padega bhai ko”.
A video of Salman Khan last month in Mumbai sparked online debate among netizens. With his new look, netizens were concerned about his health and a user wrote,”Buddha ho gaya hai”. Another user wrote,”So sad to see our childhood hero getting old”.
Also Read: Aamir Khan's Romance With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Steals the Spotlight At Macau Comedy Festival
According to report of Sacnilk, on fourteenth day, Sikandar has minted ₹0.40 crore and the total collection now stands at ₹104.50 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Hyderabad (27.67%), followed by Bengaluru (25.50%) and Mumbai (14.50%).
Action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The songs are composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. With a reported production budget of ₹200 crore, Sikandar is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 13:54 IST