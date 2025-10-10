Karwa Chauth 2025: Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Kharbanda And Other Actresses Commence Festivities By Flaunting Mehendi

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10, 2025. Several Bollywood actresses and star wives are known for their extravagant celebration of the day that honours marital bliss. Ahead of the day, several actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, Shilpa Shetty, among others, took to their Instagram accounts to share a glimpse of the preparation for the big day.

Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Kharbanda and Mira Rajput give a sneak peek of their Karwa Chauth 2025 preparation

On October 9, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her mehendi for the festival. She scribbled the name of her husband, Nick Jonas, inside the henna in Hindi. The actress also shared a glimpse of the mehendi applied to her daughter, Malti's hand.

Mira Rajout joins the minimal mehendi trend, with a nod to her husband Shahid Kapoor's name | Image: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's wife and entrepreneur Mira Rajput also shared a glimpse of her minimal yet intricate mehendi design on her Instagram story. Kriti Kharbanda, who will celebrate her second Karwa Chauth with husband Pulkit Samrat, also flaunted her mehendi design on her Instagram account.



A screengrab of Kriti Kharbanda's story | Image: Instagram

Hina Khan will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Rockky Jaiswal. The couple tied the knot on June 4, earlier this year. The actress, who is also battling cancer, shared a photo of her henna-laden palms. Her husband, Rocky, also got a small mehendi on the occasion of their Karwa Chauth.

A screengrab of Hina Khan's story | Image: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mehendi | Image: Instagram