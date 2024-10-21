Published 11:21 IST, October 21st 2024
Katrina Kaif's 'Desi' Look On Karwa Chauth Impresses Netizens: Which God Did Vicky Kaushal Pray To?
Katrina Kaif shared photos from her Karwa Chauth celebration. The actress donned a saree and teamed it with sindoor and mangal sutra for a traditional look.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif dressed up in ehtnic attire for Karwa Chauth | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:36 IST, October 21st 2024