Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal All Set To Take Newborn Baby Boy Home 4 Days After Actress's Delivery | Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7. 4 days after the actress's delivery, the couple is all set to bring their newborn home. The actress's car was spotted outside the HN Hospital today morning, seemingly to prepare for her discharge.

Paparazzi accounts have extensively shared videos of Katrina Kaif's car enroute to the hospital to bring the couple home with their newborn. Earlier, a source from the hospital confirmed that the actress and her baby are both doing well. The insider in the know also shared that Katrina would be discharged soon.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce the birth of a baby boy

On the morning of November 7, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a joint Instagram post confirming the birth of their baby boy. The couple shared the announcement with a note that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” The Sam Bahadur star captioned the post with the emotion of feeling blessed.



Kareena Kapoor, who herself is a mother of two boys, took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. New mom Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput and Upasana Kamineni also extended their best wishes to the new parents.



Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed their pregnancy with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.