Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have seemingly taken time off from their busy schedule as the couple was snapped enjoying each other's company in the UK. A photo of the couple is going viral which claims to be clicked by a fan in London. Before jetting off on a vacation, Vicky was shooting for his next movie Chhava in Mumbai.

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's London getaway

A photo is going viral on Instagram that shows Katrina and Vicky happily posing for a selfie with a fan. They are twinning in black and white winter wear and added sunglasses to accentuate their look.

The actor recently appeared on a comedy show with his brother Sunny, where he opened up about the difference between his Valentine's Day celebration before and after marriage to Katrina. Vicky shared that nothing had changed earlier they used to sneak out time to spend together and now also the goal remains the same.

What's keeping Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif busy on the work?

Vicky has been shooting for his next film a periodic drama titled Chhava. In the film, he will portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the son of the Maratha Empire’s founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Rashmika will play the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. He will be soon seen in Bad Newz, opposite Triptii Dimri, on July 16. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will reportedly start preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's Super Soldier. In the film, she will reportedly play the role of a superhero. The director is yet to share more details regarding the project.