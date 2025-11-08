Gouri G Kishan Shares Official Statement Amid Row Over YouTuber's Body-shaming Remark: Would They Ask A Male Actor...

Gouri G Kishan took to her social media account to share an official statement on the ongoing row over her spat with YouTuber, reportedly identified as RS Karthik. In her statement, the actress stressed that a body-shaming comment by the YouTuber vlogger triggered her to react strongly. She also urged her fans and followers not to target the YouTuber or attack him on social media.

In her statement, Gouri wrote, "During a press conference earlier this week, an exchange took place between me and a YouTube vlogger that became unexpectedly tense. I believe it is important to acknowledge the broader issue behind it so that we can collectively reflect on the kind of relationship we want to encourage between artists and the media. As a public figure, I understand that scrutiny is part of my profession. However, comments or questions- direct or indirect - that target a person's body or appearance are inappropriate in any context. I wish I had been asked questions about the work I was there for. I cannot help but wonder if they would ask a male actor the same, in the same aggressive tone. I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation; it was important not only for myself but for anyone who has faced the same. This is not new but still prevalent-normalising body shaming in jest, while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards."

She continued, "I hope this will be a reminder to anyone who has felt this way that we are allowed to speak up. We are allowed to express our discomfort, question when wronged, and work towards stopping this cycle. I also want to be clear - this is not an invitation to target or harass the individual involved. Let's use this moment instead to move forward with greater empathy, sensitivity, and respect on all sides."



Gouri further expressed gratitude to her supporters and wrote, “I am deeply grateful for all the support I have received. It was unexpected, overwhelming and humbling. Thank you to the Chennai Press Club, AMMA Association (Malayalam Film Industry), South India Nadigar Sangam for your statements. Thank you to the press and media, and to the public, for your unwavering support. Thank you to everyone in the industry who has reached out and stood in solidarity-to my contemporaries, colleagues, and friends.”

Following the incident, many came forward to show support for Gouri, including fellow actors like Samyuktha Viswanathan, Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker PA Ranjith.