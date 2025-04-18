BTS' Jin Announces Solo 9-City World Tour: Know All About Dates, Ticket Price, Concert Venues

Global sensation BTS’ oldest member Jin, is on roll and doing several shows ever since his discharge from military. The k-pop star who had recently revealed he will be releasing his solo album, gave a big surprise to ARMY by announcing his first solo tour.

BTS Jin’s solo tour dates and timing revealed, fans react

BigHit Entertainment took to their Instagram handle and announced the oldest member Jin’s first-ever solo tour, which will be held from June to August. The official schedule and venue list was released by the agency. Titled, Run Seojkin EP Tour after the singer’s YouTube variety show will begin in singer’s home country of South Korea, before shifting to US and Europe. A total of nine cities are part of the singer’s tour.

June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea- Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 17-18: Chiba, Japan- Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

July 17-18: Osaka, Japan- Kyocera Dome

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey -Prudential Center

August 5-6: London, the UK- O2

August 9-10: Amsterdam, the Netherlands- Ziggo Dome

Fans soon flooded the comment section to express their excitement and one user wrote, “Wow, finally”. Another user wrote, “Omgg Jin comes to my country on my bday”. “Wow, so beautiful”, wrote the third user. Apart from this, Jin’s album Echo will be dropping on May 16. His last solo album was Happy, which was released in November 2024.

File photo of Jin | Source: IMDb

How to make book tickets for Jin’s world tour 2025?

Register Early: Sign up for Weverse for ARMY Membership presale and email alerts to get early access. ARMY Membership Presale: The presale begins on April 20th, so make sure to have your Weverse account ready and your membership verified if applicable. General Sales: General sales open on April 22nd on Weverse and Ticketmaster.

However, ticket prices for the solo world tour are yet to be revealed by the agency.

When will BTS make their comeback?

According to Yonhap, HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, a normal K-pop comeback after a long break follows several steps: creating new music, releasing an album, and going on tour. However, BTS is not just any group. As a global sensation, their return demands much more planning. “Since BTS has already risen to the level of a global top artist, we are continuously discussing their vision and future plans. It is important to carefully determine and align the direction moving forward.”

File photo of BTS | Source: IMDb