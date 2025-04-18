BTS' Jin Announces Solo 9-City World Tour: Know All About Dates, Ticket Price, Concert Venues

Updated April 18th 2025, 13:08 IST
Global sensation BTS’ oldest member Jin, is on roll and doing several shows ever since his discharge from military. The k-pop star who had recently revealed he will be releasing his solo album, gave a big surprise to ARMY by announcing his first solo tour.
BigHit Entertainment took to their Instagram handle and announced the oldest member Jin’s first-ever solo tour, which will be held from June to August. The official schedule and venue list was released by the agency. Titled, Run Seojkin EP Tour after the singer’s YouTube variety show will begin in singer’s home country of South Korea, before shifting to US and Europe. A total of nine cities are part of the singer’s tour.
June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea- Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
July 17-18: Chiba, Japan- Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall
July 17-18: Osaka, Japan- Kyocera Dome
July 22-23: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
July 26-27: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey -Prudential Center
August 5-6: London, the UK- O2
August 9-10: Amsterdam, the Netherlands- Ziggo Dome
Fans soon flooded the comment section to express their excitement and one user wrote, “Wow, finally”. Another user wrote, “Omgg Jin comes to my country on my bday”. “Wow, so beautiful”, wrote the third user. Apart from this, Jin’s album Echo will be dropping on May 16. His last solo album was Happy, which was released in November 2024.
However, ticket prices for the solo world tour are yet to be revealed by the agency.
According to Yonhap, HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, a normal K-pop comeback after a long break follows several steps: creating new music, releasing an album, and going on tour. However, BTS is not just any group. As a global sensation, their return demands much more planning. “Since BTS has already risen to the level of a global top artist, we are continuously discussing their vision and future plans. It is important to carefully determine and align the direction moving forward.”
Lee Jae Sang also shared that the absence of the Dynamite singers has affected the company’s finances, alongside factors such as new group debuts and business investments.
