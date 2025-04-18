sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement

Updated April 18th 2025, 13:08 IST

BTS' Jin Announces Solo 9-City World Tour: Know All About Dates, Ticket Price, Concert Venues

Jin, the member of popular boy group BTS, is all set to make his solo tour debut. The group's agency shared the dates and which cities he will be performing in.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Follow: Google News Icon
File photo of BTS' member Jin
File photo of BTS' member Jin | Image: Instagram

Global sensation BTS’ oldest member Jin, is on roll and doing several shows ever since his discharge from military. The k-pop star who had recently revealed he will be releasing his solo album, gave a big surprise to ARMY by announcing his first solo tour.

BTS Jin’s solo tour dates and timing revealed, fans react

BigHit Entertainment took to their Instagram handle and announced the oldest member Jin’s first-ever solo tour, which will be held from June to August. The official schedule and venue list was released by the agency. Titled, Run Seojkin EP Tour after the singer’s YouTube variety show will begin in singer’s home country of South Korea, before shifting to US and Europe. A total of nine cities are part of the singer’s tour.

June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea- Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
July 17-18: Chiba, Japan- Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall
July 17-18: Osaka, Japan- Kyocera Dome
July 22-23: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
July 26-27: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey -Prudential Center
August 5-6: London, the UK- O2
August 9-10: Amsterdam, the Netherlands- Ziggo Dome

Also Read: Historic Moment: Srinagar Hosts Its First Red Carpet Premiere in 38 Years with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero

Fans soon flooded the comment section to express their excitement and one user wrote, “Wow, finally”. Another user wrote, “Omgg Jin comes to my country on my bday”. “Wow, so beautiful”, wrote the third user. Apart from this, Jin’s album Echo will be dropping on May 16. His last solo album was Happy, which was released in November 2024.

BTS Jin to appear as a guest in variety show Kian's Bizarre B&b - IMDb
File photo of Jin | Source: IMDb

Also read: Jaat Controversy: Case Filed Against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Gopichand Malineni For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

How to make book tickets for Jin’s world tour 2025?

  1. Register Early: Sign up for Weverse for ARMY Membership presale and email alerts to get early access.
  2. ARMY Membership Presale: The presale begins on April 20th, so make sure to have your Weverse account ready and your membership verified if applicable.
  3. General Sales: General sales open on April 22nd on Weverse and Ticketmaster.

However, ticket prices for the solo world tour are yet to be revealed by the agency. 

When will BTS make their comeback?

According to Yonhap, HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, a normal K-pop comeback after a long break follows several steps: creating new music, releasing an album, and going on tour. However, BTS is not just any group. As a global sensation, their return demands much more planning. “Since BTS has already risen to the level of a global top artist, we are continuously discussing their vision and future plans. It is important to carefully determine and align the direction moving forward.”

BTS
File photo of BTS | Source: IMDb

Lee Jae Sang also shared that the absence of the Dynamite singers has affected the company’s finances, alongside factors such as new group debuts and business investments.

Also Read: Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi X Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Starrer Reminds Netizens Of Jr NTR's Janatha Garage

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 18th 2025, 12:46 IST