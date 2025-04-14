Kesari Chapter 2: Powerhouses Akshay Kumar And R Madhavan Make Joint Appearance Ahead Of Reel-life War Of Words | Watch

Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’s release is just a week away and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the star-studded film on big screens However, the talented actors Akki and Maddy were spotted at airport in Mumbai.

Akshay And Madhavan spotted at airport, video goes viral

Instagram user Bollywoodhelpline shared a video of the duo in which Akki and Maddy came out of the Kalina airport together in Mumbai. The actors were all smiles and greeted the paps before they posed for camera. Akshay was casullay dressed in a grey outfit while Madhavan was sporting a simple white kurta and pyjama.

Soon after the clip went viral, fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “One and only Madhavan”. Another user wrote, “Powerful villain Madhavan”. “Wow, Akshay looking damn good and fit”, wrote the third user. Recently, during the trailer launch event in Delhi, Akshay Kumar addressed the anger he has been receiving for a few days over his use of the f-word in the movie, which was revealed in the teaser video.

When a journalist questioned him, Akshay responded, “Haan maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi but jo word use kiya tha you are still a slave, that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said they used the word slave rather than talking about f you. Because according to me, at that time if they had shot with gun also it would have looked insignificant.” (Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' was not considered a big insult? I think there can be no bigger insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out that they used the word 'slave' rather than focusing on 'f* you'). His response received loud applause.

Also Read: Rapper Raja Kumari Reigns As Queen For Red Carpet Appearance At Gala In Mumbai

All about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 period war film Kesari, which depicted the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army faced 20,000 Afghan tribesmen. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.