Rapper Raja Kumari Reigns As Queen For Red Carpet Appearance At Gala In Mumbai

Popular publication, The Word magazine had hosted its star-studded costume gala in Mumbai. Celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Sushmita Sen ans Wamiqa Gabbi among others were spotted. However, one celebrity Raja Kumari stood out in the event with her costume and the video has now gone viral.

Raja Kumari at costume gala in Mumbai

Raja Kumari chose to wear a bright yellow costume with adorned with gold jewellery, with gold heels and a black clutch. She completed her look with wavy hair and minimal make up. The rapper exuded swag and boldness with her outfit and made everyone’s heads turn with her confidence.

All about Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari is an American rapper, songwriter and singer. Her original name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao into a Telugu family in Claremont, California. Apart from her music career, she is a trained dancer in Kuchipudi, Kathak and Bharatnatyam and had given many live performances in Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad. During her artist career, she has contributed to several philanthropic activities through her performances including the creation of a hospital in Bangalore and a meditation hall in Hyderabad for the Vegesna Foundation, a school for children with physical disabilities. She has been honored with the Kohinoor Award for excellence in the Classical Arts by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

File photo of Raja Kumari | Source: IMDb