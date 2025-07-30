Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Brutally Trolled For Their Ramp Walk At India Couture Week 2025, Netizens Urge Designers To 'Bring Back Models As Showstoppers'

On day 7 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2025, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan turned showstoppers for designers Rimzim Dadu and Aisha Rao, respectively. Photos and videos of the actresses walking down the ramp to flaunt to beautiful creations by the designers are now viral on social media. The actresses followed in the suit of Arjun Rampal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, among other celebrities, who took up showstopping duties at the fashion week till now. However, netizens disapproved of Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's presence on the ramp and took to social media accounts to urge designers to bring back ‘real models’ to showcase their labels.

Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's ‘modelling’ fails to impress netizens

On July 29, Khushi Kapoor took over the ramp for the ace fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. She donned an intricate metallic outfit featuring a halter neck, deep cut top and a matching metallic grey skirt tailored to fit her silhouette. The collection for which Khushi Kapoor turned muse was inspired by Gujarat's Banjara tribes.

A screengrab of the comment section trolling Khushi Kapoor's walk at ICW | Image: Instagram

Videos of Khushi Kapoor from the ramp took over Instagram. A user took to the comment section to write, “That’s not modelling 🤨that’s just wandering aimlessly”. Another user requested that designers use models instead of celebrities to showcase their designs. The comment read, “Kindly stop adding actors to a fashion show! Bring back the days of proper models and showcase clothes. Don’t wait for the West to do it and copy it typically”. The video of Khushi Kapoor even landed on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips', where several social media users commented that the young celebrity has neither proven her prowess in acting nor modelling.

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Premiere Leaves Fans Emotional

What netizens have to say about Sara Ali Khan's walk at ICW | Image: Instagram

Not just Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, who walked the ramp earlier in the day, was also subjected to trolls. The actress turned showstopper for designer Aisha Rao at the latter's debut show at fashion week. Sara walked the ramp in a jaw-dropping rose pink lehenga which featured intricate floral embroidery. The outfit featured detailed work, combining pastel and metallic hues. While the outfit received a massive shoutout on social media, Sara's walk did not sit well with netizens. Commenting on a video of the actress, a user wrote, “Pls focus on acting and leave this task to models”. Another wrote, “This obsession for starlets is painful and yawn-inducing! Where are the OG supermodels ? Bollysorry!”.



Also Read: ICW 2025: Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Muse For Manish Malhotra