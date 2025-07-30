Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 First Episode: Nostalgic Fans Rave On Seeing Smriti Irani Back As Tulsi, Say 'Golden Era Of Television Is Back!'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: The full-family evenings, on the sofa, in front of the TV, are back. The reboot version of the Smriti Irani headliner's iconic show premiered on July 29. Following the telecast of the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, netizens took to their social media account to share their first review of the show. Fans of the show thanked the makers for bringing back the best of TV and also shared how it helped them spend quality time with parents and other family members. The title track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 also received a special shoutout from social media users.

What do fans have to say about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

Following the debut of the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and Hotstar, #KyunkiWatchParty became one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter). Fans of the Smriti Irani and Hiten Tejwani starrer took to their social media accounts to share a picture of their family members enjoying the serial and shared how it transported them 25 years back, when the show premiered. Maky thanked the makers of the show for bringing back the ‘golden era of television’ and especially for retaining the iconic title track from the original version of the serial.



Also Read:Is Smriti Quitting Politics? BJP Leader Says 'Congress Khush Ho Gayi...'

The scenes between Mihir and Tulsi also received massive applause on social media. A user took to X to write, “Rewatching Kyunki is like opening an old diary. Tears, smiles, gasps — it’s all still there. This story aged like fine wine. Pour yourself in.” Another wrote, “It’s more than just a show tonight ,it’s memories, emotions, and a whole generation coming together at 10:30 PM”



Also Read: With Kyunki 2 We Wish These Much-Loved On-Screen Couples Return Too