Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina's Personal Discussion At Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Bash Captured On Camera, Netizens Slam Paparazzi For Privacy Intrusion

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attended the midnight birthday bash of actress Sonam Kapoor on June 8. The couple was joined by several other celebrities from the Hindi film industry. A viral video has captured the duo engaging in an intense conversation. The video has raised questions about the invasion of privacy.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina's intense conversation caught on camera

On June 9, a paparazzi member shared a video of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina from the party. However, they were not posing for the shutterbugs and seemed unaware of being filmed. The clip appeared to be zoomed and being recorded from a distance.



The clip captured the couple holding hands and being engaged in an intense discussion. While some social media users argued that Khushi Kapoor seemed irked in the clip, others applauded the cute moment between the actors. However, most netizens objected to the paparazzi zooming in on their private conversation and uploading it. Fans of the actress stressed that she seems to be unaware of being filmed and is inside the premises of her home, and so should not be recorded. A similar incident took place last month when Khushi was grieving the loss of her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, and she was captured having a discussion with her family members. The clips have raised questions on the invasion of privacy by paparazzi.



Khushi Kapoor dons a ₹3500 dress for Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Khushi Kapoor made heads turn in a black dress at her cousin's birthday bash. As per an Instagram account, she wore a stretch, halter neck dress from Zara. The outfit looked chic and a party essential.



