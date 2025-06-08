Dipika Kakar Receives Eidi From Father-In-Law In The Hospital After Liver Cancer Surgery, Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress' Glimpse From Recovery

Dipika Kakar recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery as a part of treatment for liver cancer stage 2. The actress is still recovering from the surgery and is admitted to the hospital. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a first glimpse of the actress post-surgery.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar celebrate Bakrid in hospital

Bakrid was celebrated across the country on June 7. Shoaib Ibrahim made the occasion special for his wife, who was recovering in the hospital. He took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of Dipika Kakar from the hospital bed.



Also Read: Will Aamir Khan Deliver Another Flop With Sitaare Zameen Par?

A screengrab of Shoaib Ibrahim's story | Image: Instagram

She could be seen stretching out her hand and holding gift envelopes. Sharing the photo, her husband wrote in the caption, "Dipi aur mere liye papa ki taraf se eidi aayee (Eidi for me and Dipika from dad) (red heart emoji). Eid Mubarak (hug face emoji)." Dipika's arms featured bands from the hospital.



Also Read: Not Just ACP Pradyuman, This Character Is Also Making A Comeback In CID

Dipika Kakar undergoes intense surgery

On June 4, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram account to share an update on Dipika Kakar's health. He informed his fans that her surgery lasted several hours and that she was now in the ICU. While she is in pain, her condition remains stable. He wrote, “Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all from the for your love, prayers, and support it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her.”

A screengrab of Shoaib Ibrahim's story | Image: Instagram