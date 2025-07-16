Like Father, Like Daughter: Nysa Devgn's Zero Effort Recreation Of Ajay Devgn's Pehla Tu Duja Tu Step Goes Viral | Watch

Ajay Devgn's dance steps in Pehla Tu Duja Tu from his upcoming release, Son Of Sardaar 2, are the latest obsession of the internet. Social media users and content creators had a field day making reels and memes ever since the ‘finger steps’ from the song were released on July 7. The latest person to hop on the trend is the actor's daughter, Nysa Devgn. In a now-viral video, she can be seen recreating the steps with the social media personality Orry Awatramani.

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa recreates his viral dance steps with Orry

On July 15, social media personality Orry, aka Orry Awatramani, took to his Instagram account to share a video with his close friend Nysa. He shared the clip with the caption, “Imagine hating us but we are just at home doing this”. They then proceed to effortlessly recreate the viral hook step from Pehla Tu Duja Tu. Orry shared the post with the caption, “She didn't even have to learn the dance !!"



The video went viral online, with netizens taking to the comment section to share their honest opinion about the video. A social media user quipped, “Just remembered that she's Ajay Devgan's daughter” Another user wrote, “You won”. A fan of the actor commented, “Like father, like daughter”. Another follower of Orry mentioned, “This should break the internet like for real”.



