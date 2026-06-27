Kriti Sanon Faces A Cocktail-Like Situation In Her Life As Viral Photo Of Kabir Bahia Sparks Breakup Rumours

Kriti Sanon features in the recently released rom-com Cocktail 2. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor and is directed by Homi Adajania. The sequel arrived almost 15 years after the first installment starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty made a mark on the youth audiences and emerged a hit. Cocktail 2 is getting a similar kind of response at the box office, and after surpassing the lifetime collection of the first movie during its first week, it is steadily headed towards the ₹100 crore mark.

Also read: Cocktail 2 Holds Steady At Box Office Despite Reduced Screen Count

Kriti's styling and performance in Cocktail 2 are getting praise from movie watchers. She plays the role of the "other woman", Ally, in Kunal (Shahid) and Diya's (Rashimka) love story and attempts to seduce Kunal before his marriage. Meanwhile, a picture of Kriti's real-life boyfriend Kabir Bahia has sparked breakup rumours. Kriti and businessman Kabir have been dating each other for a few years now. Kabir has even been snapped with Kriti's family on multiple occasions, including at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to Stebin Ben, indicating their relationship was headed towards something serious.

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Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been romantically linked since late 2023 | Image: Instagram

A circulating picture allegedly shows Kabir with a mystery woman. He appears to be getting cozy with her at a party, has a drink in his hand and stands quite close to her, even appearing to hug her from behind. These images have sparked rumours of his breakup with Kriti. The Bollywood actress and her non-celebrity boyfriend have been linked up romantically since late 2023. Apart from celebrating special occasions like holidays and festivals together and spending time on vacations abroad, the alleged couple never confirmed or denied their dating rumours.

A glance at Kriti's Instagram timeline shows that she has not deleted her pictures with Kabir yet. Kabir, too, has not deleted any pictures with Kriti yet, hinting that all might be well between them. However, Kabir's closeness with another woman has left Kriti's fans worried. Some are comparing this situation to the actress' Cocktail 2 movie plot.