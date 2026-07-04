'Le Jaao Isse Bhai...': Bollywood Fans Celebrate With Memes As Tiger Shroff Gears Up For National Football Debut At Durand Cup 2026

Tiger Shroff is looking to make his debut in national football at the Durand Cup 2026, set to get underway on July 25. The 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament will go on till August 23. Tiger's videos playing football in Mumbai with his celebrity friends and other enthusiasts have been a talking point. Fans love to rave over his skills on the field and his chiseled physique. After making his professional football debut in 2024 in the Mumbai Premier League, Tiger is eyeing his national debut at the Durand Cup.

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Tiger Shroff could make his national football debut with Mumbay FC | Image: Instagram

Tiger is expected to play at least one group stage match for Mumbay FC. The team has announced the Bollywood star as its “unofficial marquee player” for the Durand Cup 2026, sparking speculation among fans. A confirmation about his participation will only come later. The Durand Cup will feature 24 teams. While a complete pivot from acting to football is unlikely for Tiger, this news sparked hilarious reactions online, with many trolls saying that they wish Tiger, the star of Heropanti, War, Baaghi and more movies, quits acting and takes up football professionally.

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"Yeah. Welcome news for Bollywood," read a comment on a post talking about Tiger's football move. Another said, "Anything that keeps him busy and away from movies." Some hilariously mentioned that Tiger is rarely seen wearing his jersey in football videos and that getting him to put it on will be a task for any team that gets him onboard.

On the movies front, Tiger was last seen Baaghi 4, which released in September 2025. His next confirmed release is opposite Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, in a romantic drama titled Lag Jaa Gale. Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo fame is directing it.