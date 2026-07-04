Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Planning More Babies After 2 Boys, Comedian's Husband Says 'Aur Honge'

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and comedian Bharti Singh are one of television's most popular and loved couples. Apart from being constant faces on reality shows, the couple also offers fans a deep dive into their private lives on their YouTube channel. They married in 2017 and became parents to their first baby boy, Laksh aka Gola, in 2022. Bharti's first pregnancy happened during the Covid pandemic. In 2025, they welcomed their second baby boy, Yashveer.

Haarsh spoke about family planning with Bharti while appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Bharti singh with her sons Gola and infant Yashveer | Image: Instagram

He featured on the show as a panelist in season 2 episode 2, which premiered on YT and Netflix recently. In 2025, before the show got mired in a controversy over obscenity, the couple featured as panelists on one of the episodes of season 1, which premiered in late 2024. Fans loved their chemistry and humour on the show back then.

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This time, however, Haarsh returned on Latent without Bharti. Alongside him, the panel of the episode featured actors Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. The epic team of Kapil Sharma's comedy shows reunited on Latent for laughter and gags. After one of the acts, the conversation shifted on Haarsh and his family. He appeared to hint that he is planning more babies with Bharti. Contestant Geni Kamaki from Arunachal Pradesh was told by Samay after her performance, "Itni cute mat bano Haarsh aapko adopt karke baby vlogging shuru kar denge abhi. Inko bacchon ki kami ho gayi hai abhi content bhi niche ja raha hai."

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Haarsh interjected with, "Aur honge," hinting that he and Bharti plan on expanding their family further after welcoming two boys. Bharti had shared in a Vlog last year that Haarsh wants to have a baby girl and that they might have future pregnancies. At the time, Haarsh had shared that he would not want to put Bharti through the pain of bearing a child again.