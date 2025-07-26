'Lord' Bobby Deol Has An Epic Response When Asked To Review Saiyaara | Watch

Bobby Deol seems to be untouched by the Saiyaara craze. The actor was recently snapped outside a theatre in Mumbai where the paparazzi asked him to review Mohit Suri's directorial, which features newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. His Animal actor's response has gone viral on social media.

Did Bobby Deol watch Saiyaara?

On July 25, Bobby Deol was spotted exiting a theatre. The actor stepped out for a movie night and was accompanied by his son, Aryaman. In a viral video, the actor looked dapper in a grey oversized t-shirt teamed with high-waisted denim jeans. The photographers stationed outside the theatre assumed that Bobby Deol watched Bollywood's latest offering, Saiyaara and asked him to review the film.



However, Bobby Deol clarified, “Saiyaara nahi, main F1 dekhne aaya tha (I watched F1).” Social media users took to the comment section to react to the viral video. Netizens quipped at his moniker, ‘Lord' Bobby and how his candid response proves he is deserving of the title. However, some netizens also argued that the actor should support Bollywood releases.



Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens a note for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Mohit Suri has been a fanboy of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has been vocal about it, too. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to pen a note for the Animal director after he shared his appreciation for Saiyaara. He shared a photo of Vanga and wrote in the caption, “Sandeep, @sandeepreddy.vanga, thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here’s to more powerful cinema and always a fan!"



