Not Son Of Sardaar 2, Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Postponed Due To Metro In Dino, Saiyaara: Report

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari was scheduled to hit the big screens on July 25. However, the promotions of the movie have not started yet, and the makers have not even unveiled the trailer, leading to speculations about the film's delay. While the Maddock Films and the director of Param Sundari have not officially confirmed the postponement of the film, reports suggest that some assets of the film reflect the release date as ‘August 2025’ instead of the original ‘July 2025’. It was believed that a clash with Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 is the reason behind the potential postponement of the film. However, it is now being claimed that the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been pushed because of the back-to-back romantic releases, namely Metro In Dino and Saiyaara.



While the makers have confirmed no such development, a source close to the production of the film has told Mid-day, “Param Sundari has its own voice. With two romantic dramas releasing in quick succession, the makers didn’t want it to be reduced to just another love story. They felt that Param Sundari would benefit from a breather.” Moreover, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and will require him to attend pre-release and promotional events. However, he embraced parenthood on July 15, making him preoccupied with his family. The insider in the know added, “The team will shoot a promotional track closer to the release as Sidharth is currently busy with his new role as a father."



Romance overdose with Metro In Dino, Saiyaara, Dhadak 2?