Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Did Kajol Starrer's Opening Weekend Collection Suffer Due To Sitaare Zameen Par, F1?

Maa Box Office Collection: The Kajol headlined horror drama hit the big screens on June 27. Despite competition from films like Sitaare Zamen Par and Hollywood's F1, the movie has remained steady at the box office. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Maa is a part of the horrorverse that was first created with the R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan (2024).

Maa collections suffer a dent because of F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par?

Maa opened to a decent ₹4.65 crore in India. The horror film registered a growth over the weekend, and minted ₹6 crore and ₹6.75 crore on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the Kajol starrer minted ₹17.40 crore in domestic collections.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the collections of the movie to state, “Maa would have certainly posted higher numbers if the competition had been less intense and it had received a significantly higher number of shows.” Currently, the film is sharing the screen allocations with Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par and F1. On the day of release, Maa makers used the buy one get one offer on the tickets to bring in more audience, but the scheme was not applicable over the weekend. Despite this, the movie showed growth, signifying that the word of mouth is helping boost the business and generate interest among cinegoers for Maa.



How did Maa fare in comparison to Sitaare Zameen Par and F1

Maa was released a week after Sitaare Zameen Par and is yet to surpass the collection of the Aamir Khan starrer. On the second weekend, the sports drama minted ₹33 crore, which is almost double that of Kajol's starrer on its opening weekend.



