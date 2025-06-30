Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10: Film Beats Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par To Become 6th Highest Aamir Khan Grosser

Sitaare Zameen Par hit the big screens on June 20 and opened to an overwhelmingly positive response. Despite the exemplary word of mouth, the Aamir Khan starrer's box office collection remains subpar. The movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark only after the second weekend of release.

How much has Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par raked in so far?

Sitaare Zameen Par opened to a decent ₹10.7 crore in India. The film minted ₹58 crore on the first weekend, following which the collections took a hit. In the second weekend, the movie raked in ₹6.65 crore on Friday, ₹12.6 crore on Saturday and ₹14.50 crore on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan headliner has collected ₹122.65 crore in the 10-day theatrical run. While the collection is above average, it remains insipid in comparison with the current box office trends, wherein mildly popular films easily breach the ₹100 crore mark in the initial days of release. Coupled with the strong pre-release buzz, good reviews and Aamir Khan's presence in the starcast, the movie's performance is not as well as expected.



Despite the slow growth, Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed the collections of previous Aamir Khan releases such as Ghajini (₹ 114 Cr), Talaash (₹ 93.61 Cr) and Taare Zameen Par (₹ 62.95 Cr). The movie has secured the sixth spot in the list of top 10 Aamir Khan grossers. It is yet to beat the collections of Thugs Of Hindostan (₹ 145.55 Cr), 3 Idiots (₹ 202.47 Cr), Dhoom 3 (₹ 271.07 Cr), PK (₹ 340.8 Cr) and Dangal (₹ 374.43 Cr).



