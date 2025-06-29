Maa In Shaitaan Universe Explained: How Kajol Starrer Connects With R Madhavan-Ajay Devgn's Horror Film

Maa hit the big screens on June 27 and has amassed a decent total at the box office. The film is the second in Ajay Devgn's produced horrorverse, which began with the 2024 film Shaitaan, also featuring R Madhavan. The latter makes a brief appearance in the Kajol headliner Maa, leaving select cinegoers confused about the connection between the two films. Apart from being a part of the same horrorverse, the plot of the films also has unmissable links that will help you understand how both Maa and Shaitaan come together in the cinematic universe, which seems to be the latest obsession of the film industry.

Spoiler Alert! Mid-credit scenes in Maa that have a connection with Shaitaan

In case you have not seen either Maa or Shaitaan, it is best not to proceed further, as there are major plot points revealed. However, it should be noted that there is no rider to watch Shaitaan before Maa or vice versa. While some parts (especially the post-credit scene in the Kajol starrer) can be puzzling, most parts of both movies can be enjoyed in their singularity.



The makers of Maa did not forget to remind viewers that the film is a part of something bigger. Following the intense battle between Ambika (Kajol) and the main antagonist Amsajya (Ronit Roy), the evil forest turns lush green, signifying life and positivity. In the film's climax, after defeating Amsajya, Ambika is informed that he has forcefully planted his ‘seed’ in her 12-year-old daughter, signifying that he has impregnated her. Kajol's character is then faced with a choice to sacrifice her daughter to stop the existence of the evil or let her carry the child to term, which will lead to the end of the world.