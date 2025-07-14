Maalik Vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Exceeds Expectations, Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Barely Manages To Get Past ₹1 Crore

Maalik Vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection: Both films hit screens together on July 11. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks the Bollywood debut of Maheep and Sanjay Kapur's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor and also serves as a comeback for Vikrant Massey after his ‘retirement’ announcement. Maalik, on the other hand, features Vikrant Massey in a never-seen-before avtar as a gangster.

Maalik springs a surprise at the box office on the first weekend

Maalik opened to a decent ₹3.75 crore at the domestic box office. The film continued to register an upward collection in business and raked in ₹5.25 cr on the first Saturday. The movie held steady at the box office on Sunday as well. As per Sacnilk, the Rajkummar Rao actioner added another ₹5.25 crore in its kitty on day 3.



In the three-day theatrical run, Maalik has amassed a total of ₹14.25 crore. Made on a reported budget of ₹54 crore, the movie is on its way to being declared a hit. The Rajkummar Rao starrer's performance at the box office has been a surprise as the movie released with minimal buzz. Maalik's word of mouth was a mix of good and bad reviews, which made the above-average first weekend collections surprising.



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan fails to impress cinegoers

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan features Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The actors play the roles of visually impaired artists who meet on a train and navigate the complexities of life together. Despite the excessive promotions before the film's release, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has failed to bring audiences to the theatres.



