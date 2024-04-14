×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Maidaan Producer Boney Kapoor Credits Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, Anshula After His Body Transformation

Boney Kapoor stunned his fans with a massive transformation. He lost 15 kilos in very less time and shared his kids motivated him to achieve his goals.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor Weight Loss
Boney Kapoor Weight Loss | Image:@boney.kapoor/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Boney Kapoor recently shocked his fans with his massive physical transformation. The Maidaan producer shared that he lost close to 15 kilos in a time of eight months. In a new interview, the producer shared that a concern raised by his children motivated him to achieve the feat. 

Boney Kapoor credits his kids for his weight loss

Boney Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself taken 20 years apart. While in 2004, the producer was overweight and sported a big belly, the same seemed missing in the recent capture. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney shared a reason behind his weight loss. 

Boney Kapoor with his children - Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Boney Kapoor said, “In the last six to eight months, I have lost around 14 to 15 kgs. I’m eating healthy food. I’m sleeping properly. I’m taking care of my health.” He added that his children were worried about his health which prompted him to make the decision. He is a father to four children -  Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor and asserted that they worry about his health. The producer said, “Janhvi-Khushi, Arjun-Anshula, all of them call me every day. I don’t count the number of calls, but I have this habit of picking up every phone call, even when they are not from my contact list. I will pick up every phone call surely, and in case I miss out, then I’ll call back. But I have this tendency of picking up every call that I get.” 

Advertisement

Boney Kapoor shares before and after photos from shocking weight loss transformation

On March 26, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his shocking transformation. The producer shared a photo collage with photos clicked 20 years apart. In the first photo, taken in 2004, an overweight Kapoor could be seen posing with his wife Sridevi with arms around her shoulder. 

Advertisement

In the next photo, he can be seen sporting an all-green outfit and a drastic weight loss. The producer simply added two emoticons in the caption. Several friends and relatives of Boney took to the comment section to laud his transformation. Previously, in 2019, Boney's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her father calling her “proud" of him for having reduced 12 kilos. She wrote in the caption, “Papa lost 12 kgs. Slim, trim, and healthy. So proud.” 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

4 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

7 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

7 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

8 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

8 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

8 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

8 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

9 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

13 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

14 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

15 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

19 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo