Maidaan Producer Boney Kapoor Credits Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, Anshula After His Body Transformation

Boney Kapoor recently shocked his fans with his massive physical transformation. The Maidaan producer shared that he lost close to 15 kilos in a time of eight months. In a new interview, the producer shared that a concern raised by his children motivated him to achieve the feat.

Boney Kapoor credits his kids for his weight loss

Boney Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself taken 20 years apart. While in 2004, the producer was overweight and sported a big belly, the same seemed missing in the recent capture. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney shared a reason behind his weight loss.

Boney Kapoor with his children - Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla

Boney Kapoor said, “In the last six to eight months, I have lost around 14 to 15 kgs. I’m eating healthy food. I’m sleeping properly. I’m taking care of my health.” He added that his children were worried about his health which prompted him to make the decision. He is a father to four children - Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor and asserted that they worry about his health. The producer said, “Janhvi-Khushi, Arjun-Anshula, all of them call me every day. I don’t count the number of calls, but I have this habit of picking up every phone call, even when they are not from my contact list. I will pick up every phone call surely, and in case I miss out, then I’ll call back. But I have this tendency of picking up every call that I get.”

Boney Kapoor shares before and after photos from shocking weight loss transformation

On March 26, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his shocking transformation. The producer shared a photo collage with photos clicked 20 years apart. In the first photo, taken in 2004, an overweight Kapoor could be seen posing with his wife Sridevi with arms around her shoulder.

In the next photo, he can be seen sporting an all-green outfit and a drastic weight loss. The producer simply added two emoticons in the caption. Several friends and relatives of Boney took to the comment section to laud his transformation. Previously, in 2019, Boney's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her father calling her “proud" of him for having reduced 12 kilos. She wrote in the caption, “Papa lost 12 kgs. Slim, trim, and healthy. So proud.”